Lowest Sales Growth in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry Detected in Shares of Verizon Communic (VZ, ATNI, T, WIN, CNSL)
Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest sales growth.
Verizon Communic ranks lowest with a sales growth of 4.3%. Atn Internationa is next with a sales growth of 529.3%. At&T Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 636.0%.
Windstream Holdi follows with a sales growth of 864.9%, and Consolidated Com rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 4,257.4%.
