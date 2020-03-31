Lowest Sales Growth in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry Detected in Shares of Verizon Communic (VZ, ATNI, T, WIN, CNSL)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Verizon Communic ranks lowest with a sales growth of 4.3%. Atn Internationa is next with a sales growth of 529.3%. At&T Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 636.0%.

Windstream Holdi follows with a sales growth of 864.9%, and Consolidated Com rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 4,257.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Windstream Holdi on February 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.17. Since that call, shares of Windstream Holdi have fallen 79.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.