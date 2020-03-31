Lowest Sales Growth in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of General Electric (GE, HON, MMM, CSL, ROP)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest sales growth.
General Electric ranks lowest with a sales growth of 65.3%. Following is Honeywell Intl with a sales growth of 313.5%. 3M Co ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 514.1%.
Carlisle Cos Inc follows with a sales growth of 1,127.8%, and Roper Technologi rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 2,157.2%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Roper Technologi on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $369.86. Since that call, shares of Roper Technologi have fallen 17.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
