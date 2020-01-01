Lowest Sales Growth in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of General Electric (GE, HON, MMM, CSL, ROP)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest sales growth.
General Electric ranks lowest with a sales growth of 65.3%. Following is Honeywell Intl with a sales growth of 313.5%. 3M Co ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 514.1%.
Carlisle Cos Inc follows with a sales growth of 1,127.8%, and Roper Technologi rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 2,157.2%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Electric and will alert subscribers who have GE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales growth General Electric honeywell intl 3m co carlisle cos inc roper technologi