Lowest Sales Growth in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Sunstone Hotel (SHO, CLDT, RHP, HT, INN)
Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.
Sunstone Hotel ranks lowest with a sales growth of 36.1%. Following is Chatham Lodging with a sales growth of 171.4%. Ryman Hospitalit ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 309.0%.
Hersha Hospital follows with a sales growth of 677.4%, and Summit Hotel Pro rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 874.4%.
