Lowest Sales Growth in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Bed Bath &Beyond (BBBY, WSM, AAN, KIRK, RH)
Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest sales growth.
Bed Bath &Beyond ranks lowest with a sales growth of 109.3%. Williams-Sonoma is next with a sales growth of 410.2%. Aaron'S Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 548.7%.
Kirkland'S Inc follows with a sales growth of 669.5%, and Rh rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,430.1%.
