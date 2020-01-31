Lowest Sales Growth in the Health Care Technology Industry Detected in Shares of Omnicell Inc (OMCL, CPSI, INOV, HMSY, CERN)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest sales growth.

Omnicell Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 339.9%. Following is Computer Program with a sales growth of 361.2%. Inovalon Holdi-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 509.1%.

Hms Holdings Cor follows with a sales growth of 643.1%, and Cerner Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 720.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hms Holdings Cor on August 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.70. Since that call, shares of Hms Holdings Cor have fallen 24.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.