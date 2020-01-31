MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Lowest Sales Growth in the Health Care Technology Industry Detected in Shares of Omnicell Inc (OMCL, CPSI, INOV, HMSY, CERN)

Written on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:20am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest sales growth.

Omnicell Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 339.9%. Following is Computer Program with a sales growth of 361.2%. Inovalon Holdi-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 509.1%.

Hms Holdings Cor follows with a sales growth of 643.1%, and Cerner Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 720.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hms Holdings Cor on August 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.70. Since that call, shares of Hms Holdings Cor have fallen 24.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest sales growth omnicell inc computer program inovalon holdi-a hms holdings cor Cerner Corp

Ticker(s): OMCL CPSI INOV HMSY CERN

Contact Amy Schwartz