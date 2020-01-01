Lowest Sales Growth in the Health Care REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Welltower Inc (HCN, OHI, HR, VTR, CCP)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.
Welltower Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 82.9%. Omega Healthcare is next with a sales growth of 83.9%. Healthcare Rlty ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 312.6%.
Ventas Inc follows with a sales growth of 379.3%, and Care Capital Pro rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 386.2%.
