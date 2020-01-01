Lowest Sales Growth in the Health Care REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Welltower Inc (HCN, OHI, HR, VTR, CCP)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.

Welltower Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 82.9%. Omega Healthcare is next with a sales growth of 83.9%. Healthcare Rlty ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 312.6%.

Ventas Inc follows with a sales growth of 379.3%, and Care Capital Pro rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 386.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Welltower Inc on December 6th, 2017 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $66.21. Since that call, shares of Welltower Inc have fallen 21.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.