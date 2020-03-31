MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Lowest Sales Growth in the Health Care Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Varian Medical S (VAR, ZBH, IRIX, SRDX, MDT)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:32am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest sales growth.

Varian Medical S ranks lowest with a sales growth of 179.7%. Zimmer Biomet Ho is next with a sales growth of 182.5%. Iridex Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 242.1%.

Surmodics Inc follows with a sales growth of 244.7%, and Medtronic Plc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 304.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Varian Medical S on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $138.30. Since that call, shares of Varian Medical S have fallen 27.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest sales growth varian medical s zimmer biomet ho iridex corp surmodics inc medtronic plc

Ticker(s): VAR ZBH IRIX SRDX MDT

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.