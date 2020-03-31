MySmarTrend
Lowest Sales Growth in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry Detected in Shares of Team Inc (TISI, SRCL, CVA, HCCI, TTEK)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:39am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Team Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 29.4%. Stericycle Inc is next with a sales growth of 51.5%. Covanta Holding ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 311.9%.

Heritage-Crystal follows with a sales growth of 527.3%, and Tetra Tech Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 543.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Team Inc on October 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $17.04. Since that call, shares of Team Inc have fallen 66.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest sales growth team inc stericycle inc covanta holding heritage-crystal tetra tech inc

Ticker(s): TISI SRCL CVA HCCI TTEK

