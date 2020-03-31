Lowest Sales Growth in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry Detected in Shares of Itron Inc (ITRI, BMI, DAKT, ZBRA, NATI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest sales growth.

Itron Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 24.9%. Following is Badger Meter Inc with a sales growth of 220.4%. Daktronics Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 287.1%.

Zebra Tech Corp follows with a sales growth of 414.1%, and Natl Instruments rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 498.4%.

