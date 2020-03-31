MySmarTrend
Lowest Sales Growth in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry Detected in Shares of Itron Inc (ITRI, BMI, DAKT, ZBRA, NATI)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:40am
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest sales growth.

Itron Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 24.9%. Following is Badger Meter Inc with a sales growth of 220.4%. Daktronics Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 287.1%.

Zebra Tech Corp follows with a sales growth of 414.1%, and Natl Instruments rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 498.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Natl Instruments. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Natl Instruments in search of a potential trend change.

