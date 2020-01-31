MySmarTrend
Lowest Sales Growth in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Belden Inc (BDC, DLB, GLW, APH, VSH)

Written on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:21am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest sales growth.

Belden Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 135.7%. Dolby Laborato-A is next with a sales growth of 543.2%. Corning Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 773.2%.

Amphenol Corp-A follows with a sales growth of 1,153.1%, and Vishay Intertech rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,205.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dolby Laborato-A on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $63.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Dolby Laborato-A have risen 8.2%. We continue to monitor Dolby Laborato-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

