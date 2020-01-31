Lowest Sales Growth in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Belden Inc (BDC, DLB, GLW, APH, VSH)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest sales growth.
Belden Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 135.7%. Dolby Laborato-A is next with a sales growth of 543.2%. Corning Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 773.2%.
Amphenol Corp-A follows with a sales growth of 1,153.1%, and Vishay Intertech rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,205.5%.
