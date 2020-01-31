Lowest Sales Growth in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Enersys (ENS, AMOT, LYTS, ETN, RBC)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest sales growth.

Enersys ranks lowest with a sales growth of 219.8%. Allied Motion Te is next with a sales growth of 248.8%. Lsi Industries ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 285.4%.

Eaton Corp Plc follows with a sales growth of 332.7%, and Regal Beloit Cor rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 421.2%.

