Lowest Sales Growth in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Matthews Intl-A (MATW, MINI, UNF, VVI, MGRC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Matthews Intl-A ranks lowest with a sales growth of 237.4%. Following is Mobile Mini with a sales growth of 490.1%. Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 837.2%.

Viad Corp follows with a sales growth of 846.5%, and Mcgrath Rentcorp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 895.0%.

