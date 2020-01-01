MySmarTrend
Lowest Sales Growth in the Diversified Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Du Pont (Ei) (DD, EMN, HUN, LXU, CC)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:24am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest sales growth.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks lowest with a sales growth of 484.7%. Following is Eastman Chemical with a sales growth of 600.6%. Huntsman Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,117.3%.

Lsb Indus Inc follows with a sales growth of 1,412.7%, and Chemours Co rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,450.0%.

