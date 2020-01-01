Lowest Sales Growth in the Consumer Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Ally Financial I (ALLY, SC, EZPW, NAVI, AXP)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest sales growth.

Ally Financial I ranks lowest with a sales growth of 31.5%. Following is Santander Consum with a sales growth of 63.4%. Ezcorp Inc-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 238.9%.

Navient Corp follows with a sales growth of 437.1%, and American Express rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 520.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Navient Corp on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.70. Since that recommendation, shares of Navient Corp have risen 7.6%. We continue to monitor Navient Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.