Lowest Sales Growth in the Casinos & Gaming Industry Detected in Shares of Penn Natl Gaming (PENN, MCRI, SGMS, CHDN, PNK)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest sales growth.

Penn Natl Gaming ranks lowest with a sales growth of 374.3%. Monarch Casino is next with a sales growth of 631.0%. Scientific Gam-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 694.3%.

Churchill Downs follows with a sales growth of 732.0%, and Pinnacle Enterta rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 769.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Penn Natl Gaming and will alert subscribers who have PENN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.