Lowest Sales Growth in the Building Products Industry Detected in Shares of Masonite Interna (DOOR, MAS, NCS, LII, AAON)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest sales growth.
Masonite Interna ranks lowest with a sales growth of 298.7%. Following is Masco Corp with a sales growth of 390.1%. Nci Building Sys ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 506.5%.
Lennox Intl Inc follows with a sales growth of 543.7%, and Aaon Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 553.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nci Building Sys on October 10th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.97. Since that call, shares of Nci Building Sys have fallen 61.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
