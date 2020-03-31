MySmarTrend
Lowest Sales Growth in the Broadcasting Industry Detected in Shares of Amc Networks-A (AMCX, DISCA, DISCK, GTN, ETM)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest sales growth.

Amc Networks-A ranks lowest with a sales growth of 181.6%. Following is Discovery Comm-A with a sales growth of 578.7%. Discovery Comm-C ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 578.7%.

Gray Television follows with a sales growth of 864.8%, and Entercom Comm-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 2,756.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Entercom Comm-A on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.47. Since that call, shares of Entercom Comm-A have fallen 53.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

