Lowest Sales Growth in the Automotive Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Sonic Automoti-A (SAH, GPI, AZO, CRMT, ORLY)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest sales growth.

Sonic Automoti-A ranks lowest with a sales growth of 139.2%. Following is Group 1 Automoti with a sales growth of 216.9%. Autozone Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 237.9%.

America'S Car-Ma follows with a sales growth of 269.1%, and O'Reilly Automot rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 447.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Sonic Automoti-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Sonic Automoti-A in search of a potential trend change.