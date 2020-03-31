Lowest Sales Growth in the Apparel Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Foot Locker Inc (FL, LB, DXLG, GCO, TLYS)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest sales growth.
Foot Locker Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 20.6%. L Brands Inc is next with a sales growth of 46.1%. Destination Xl G ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 123.5%.
Genesco Inc follows with a sales growth of 134.8%, and Tilly'S Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 139.7%.
