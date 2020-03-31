MySmarTrend
Lowest Sales Growth in the Apparel Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Foot Locker Inc (FL, LB, DXLG, GCO, TLYS)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:23am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest sales growth.

Foot Locker Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 20.6%. L Brands Inc is next with a sales growth of 46.1%. Destination Xl G ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 123.5%.

Genesco Inc follows with a sales growth of 134.8%, and Tilly'S Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 139.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tilly'S Inc-Cl A on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.59. Since that call, shares of Tilly'S Inc-Cl A have fallen 54.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

