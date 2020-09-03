Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Technology Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Synnex Corp (SNX, SYX, AXE, NSIT, PLUS)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Synnex Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $168,000. Systemax Inc is next with a an RPE of $694,000. Anixter Intl Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $898,000.

Insight Enterpri follows with a an RPE of $1.0 million, and Eplus Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.3 million.

