Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Technology Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Synnex Corp (SNX, SYX, AXE, NSIT, PLUS)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Synnex Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $168,000. Following is Systemax Inc with a an RPE of $694,000. Anixter Intl Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $898,000.

Insight Enterpri follows with a an RPE of $1.0 million, and Eplus Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.3 million.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Insight Enterpri on March 20th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $38.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Insight Enterpri have risen 13.0%. We continue to monitor Insight Enterpri for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.