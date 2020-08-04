Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Varonis Systems (VRNS, RPD, RHT, CVLT, DATA)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Varonis Systems ranks lowest with a an RPE of $184,000. Rapid7 Inc is next with a an RPE of $195,000. Red Hat Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $246,000.

Commvault System follows with a an RPE of $246,000, and Tableau Softwa-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $252,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tableau Softwa-A on June 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $122.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Tableau Softwa-A have risen 38.9%. We continue to monitor Tableau Softwa-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.