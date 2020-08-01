Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Steel Industry Detected in Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP, WOR, HAYN, ATI, CRS)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ranks lowest with a an RPE of $228,000. Worthington Inds is next with a an RPE of $341,000. Haynes Intl Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $355,000.

Allegheny Tech follows with a an RPE of $423,000, and Carpenter Tech rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $445,000.

