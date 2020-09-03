Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Ferro Corp (FOE, ECL, RYAM, SHW, PPG)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ferro Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $261,000. Following is Ecolab Inc with a an RPE of $292,000. Rayonier Adv ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $305,000.

Sherwin-Williams follows with a an RPE of $307,000, and Ppg Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $317,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ferro Corp and will alert subscribers who have FOE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.