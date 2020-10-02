MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry Detected in Shares of Regis Corp (RGS, WTW, STON, CLCT, SCI)

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:23am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Regis Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $45,000. Following is Weight Watchers with a an RPE of $77,000. StoneMor Partners L P ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $117,000.

Collectors Univ follows with a an RPE of $188,000, and Service Corp Int rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $201,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Weight Watchers on December 18th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.65. Since that call, shares of Weight Watchers have fallen 58.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest revenue per employee regis corp weight watchers stonemor partners l p collectors univ service corp int

Ticker(s): RGS WTW STON CLCT SCI

Contact James Quinn