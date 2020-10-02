Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry Detected in Shares of Regis Corp (RGS, WTW, STON, CLCT, SCI)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Regis Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $45,000. Following is Weight Watchers with a an RPE of $77,000. StoneMor Partners L P ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $117,000.
Collectors Univ follows with a an RPE of $188,000, and Service Corp Int rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $201,000.
