Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Restaurants Industry Detected in Shares of Ruby Tuesday Inc (RT, CBRL, BH, TXRH, CHUY)
Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Ruby Tuesday Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $37,000. Cracker Barrel is next with a an RPE of $40,000. Biglari Holdings ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $40,000.
Texas Roadhous follows with a an RPE of $40,000, and Chuy'S Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $42,000.
