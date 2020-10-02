Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Residential REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Equity Lifestyle (ELS, ACC, UMH, SUI, IRT)
Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Equity Lifestyle ranks lowest with a an RPE of $227,000. Following is American Campus with a an RPE of $259,000. Umh Properties I ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $304,000.
Sun Communities follows with a an RPE of $369,000, and Independence Rea rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $407,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Equity Lifestyle and will alert subscribers who have ELS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee equity lifestyle american campus umh properties i sun communities independence rea