Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Reinsurance Industry Detected in Shares of Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR, Y, RGA, RNR, RE)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Enstar Group Ltd ranks lowest with a an RPE of $705,000. Following is Alleghany Corp with a an RPE of $1.5 million. Reinsurance Grou ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $4.8 million.

Renaissancere follows with a an RPE of $5.3 million, and Everest Re Group rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $5.4 million.

