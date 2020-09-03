Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Estee Lauder (EL, REV, EPC, NATR, COTY)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Estee Lauder ranks lowest with a an RPE of $289,000. Following is Revlon Inc-A with a an RPE of $341,000. Edgewell Persona ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $380,000.

Nature'S Sunshne follows with a an RPE of $380,000, and Coty Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $425,000.

