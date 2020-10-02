Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Arc Document Sol (ARC, KBAL, HNI, PBI, SCS)
Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Arc Document Sol ranks lowest with a an RPE of $157,000. Following is Kimball Intl -B with a an RPE of $218,000. Hni Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $248,000.
Pitney Bowes Inc follows with a an RPE of $251,000, and Steelcase Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $261,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Arc Document Sol and will alert subscribers who have ARC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee arc document sol kimball intl -b hni corp pitney bowes inc steelcase inc-a