Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Multi-Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Mdu Res Group (MDU, VVC, NI, BKH, SRE)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Mdu Res Group ranks lowest with a an RPE of $467,000. Vectren Corp is next with a an RPE of $489,000. Nisource Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $615,000.

Black Hills Corp follows with a an RPE of $620,000, and Sempra Energy rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $694,000.

