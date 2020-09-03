Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Movies & Entertainment Industry Detected in Shares of Regal Entertai-A (RGC, MCS, BTN, CNK, DIS)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Regal Entertai-A ranks lowest with a an RPE of $122,000. Marcus Corp is next with a an RPE of $198,000. Ballantyne Strong Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $215,000.

Cinemark Holding follows with a an RPE of $255,000, and Walt Disney Co rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $286,000.

