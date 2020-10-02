Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Gaia Inc (GAIA, FLWS, LE, AMZN, EXPE)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Gaia Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $247,000. 1-800-Flowers-A is next with a an RPE of $251,000. Lands' End Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $281,000.

Amazon.Com Inc follows with a an RPE of $343,000, and Expedia Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $459,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gaia Inc and will alert subscribers who have GAIA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.