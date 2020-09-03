MySmarTrend
Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry Detected in Shares of Atn Internationa (ATNI, CNSL, WIN, T, VZ)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Atn Internationa ranks lowest with a an RPE of $254,000. Consolidated Com is next with a an RPE of $317,000. Windstream Holdi ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $458,000.

At&T Inc follows with a an RPE of $712,000, and Verizon Communic rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $827,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Windstream Holdi on February 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.17. Since that call, shares of Windstream Holdi have fallen 79.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

