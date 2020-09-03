MySmarTrend
Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of L.S. Starrett Co. (SCX, CVR, SXI, PRLB, HSC)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

L.S. Starrett Co. ranks lowest with a an RPE of $142,000. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co is next with a an RPE of $153,000. Standex Intl Co ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $162,000.

Proto Labs Inc follows with a an RPE of $164,000, and Harsco Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $175,000.

