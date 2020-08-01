Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Household Products Industry Detected in Shares of Spectrum Brands (SPB, ODC, ENR, CL, KMB)
Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Spectrum Brands ranks lowest with a an RPE of $240,000. Oil Dri Corp is next with a an RPE of $340,000. Energizer Holdin ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $406,000.
Colgate-Palmoliv follows with a an RPE of $437,000, and Kimberly-Clark rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $441,000.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Spectrum Brands on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $52.41. Since that recommendation, shares of Spectrum Brands have risen 22.3%. We continue to monitor Spectrum Brands for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee spectrum brands oil dri corp energizer holdin colgate-palmoliv kimberly-clark