Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Ryman Hospitalit (RHP, CLDT, AHT, HT, INN)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ryman Hospitalit ranks lowest with a an RPE of $3.3 million. Following is Chatham Lodging with a an RPE of $6.7 million. Ashford Hospital ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $7.9 million.

Hersha Hospital follows with a an RPE of $9.6 million, and Summit Hotel Pro rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $11.0 million.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ryman Hospitalit and will alert subscribers who have RHP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.