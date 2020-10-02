Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Installed Buildi (IBP, CVCO, BLD, PICO, HOV)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Installed Buildi ranks lowest with a an RPE of $171,000. Cavco Industries is next with a an RPE of $192,000. Topbuild Cor ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $233,000.
Pico Holdings follows with a an RPE of $497,000, and Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.0 million.
