Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Installed Buildi (IBP, CVCO, BLD, PICO, HOV)

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:36am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Installed Buildi ranks lowest with a an RPE of $171,000. Cavco Industries is next with a an RPE of $192,000. Topbuild Cor ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $233,000.

Pico Holdings follows with a an RPE of $497,000, and Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.0 million.

