Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Merit Medical (MMSI, ALGN, COO, ICUI, WST)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Merit Medical ranks lowest with a an RPE of $156,000. Following is Align Technology with a an RPE of $184,000. Cooper Cos Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $203,000.

Icu Medical follows with a an RPE of $208,000, and West Pharmaceut rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $217,000.

