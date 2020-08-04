Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Health Care REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Healthcare Rlty (HR, HTA, CHCT, CTRE, CCP)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Healthcare Rlty ranks lowest with a an RPE of $1.6 million. Following is Healthcare Tru-A with a an RPE of $2.5 million. Community Health ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $2.5 million.

Caretrust Rei follows with a an RPE of $2.8 million, and Care Capital Pro rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $4.9 million.

