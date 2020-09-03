Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Gas Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH, FGP, OGS, DGAS, SGU)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Suburban Propane Partners LP ranks lowest with a an RPE of $393,000. Ferrellgas Partners LP is next with a an RPE of $434,000. One Gas Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $465,000.

Delta Natural Ga follows with a an RPE of $465,000, and Star Group L.P. rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $514,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Delta Natural Ga and will alert subscribers who have DGAS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.