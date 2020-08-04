MySmarTrend
Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Food Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Weis Markets Inc (WMK, SFM, KR, NGVC, SFS)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Weis Markets Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $152,000. Following is Sprouts Farmers with a an RPE of $179,000. Kroger Co ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $273,000.

Natural Grocers follows with a an RPE of $295,000, and Smart & Final St rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $389,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Natural Grocers on March 18th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Natural Grocers have risen 20.6%. We continue to monitor Natural Grocers for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

