Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Food Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Weis Markets Inc (WMK, SFM, KR, NGVC, SFS)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Weis Markets Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $152,000. Following is Sprouts Farmers with a an RPE of $179,000. Kroger Co ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $273,000.

Natural Grocers follows with a an RPE of $295,000, and Smart & Final St rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $389,000.

