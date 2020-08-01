Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Food Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Spartannash Co (SPTN, CHEF, SYY, UNFI, ANDE)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Spartannash Co ranks lowest with a an RPE of $549,000. Chefs Warehouse is next with a an RPE of $668,000. Sysco Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $870,000.

United Natural follows with a an RPE of $1,000,000, and Andersons Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.9 million.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Andersons Inc on November 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Andersons Inc have risen 17.0%. We continue to monitor Andersons Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.