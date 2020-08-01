Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Food Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Spartannash Co (SPTN, CHEF, SYY, UNFI, ANDE)
Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Spartannash Co ranks lowest with a an RPE of $549,000. Chefs Warehouse is next with a an RPE of $668,000. Sysco Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $870,000.
United Natural follows with a an RPE of $1,000,000, and Andersons Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.9 million.
