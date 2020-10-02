Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Electric Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Otter Tail Corp (OTTR, PNW, PPL, HE, POR)
Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Otter Tail Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $418,000. Pinnacle West is next with a an RPE of $569,000. Ppl Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $635,000.
Hawaiian Elec follows with a an RPE of $673,000, and Portland General rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $679,000.
