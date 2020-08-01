Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma (UNF, MATW, CTAS, KAR, MINI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks lowest with a an RPE of $118,000. Following is Matthews Intl-A with a an RPE of $143,000. Cintas Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $151,000.

Kar Auction Serv follows with a an RPE of $202,000, and Mobile Mini rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $274,000.

