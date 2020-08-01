Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Department Stores Industry Detected in Shares of J.C. Penney Co (JCP, DDS, M, JWN, KSS)
Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
J.C. Penney Co ranks lowest with a an RPE of $128,000. Following is Dillards Inc-A with a an RPE of $166,000. Macy'S Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $199,000.
Nordstrom Inc follows with a an RPE of $213,000, and Kohls Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $579,000.
