Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Department Stores Industry Detected in Shares of J.C. Penney Co (JCP, DDS, M, JWN, KSS)

Written on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 2:20am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

J.C. Penney Co ranks lowest with a an RPE of $128,000. Following is Dillards Inc-A with a an RPE of $166,000. Macy'S Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $199,000.

Nordstrom Inc follows with a an RPE of $213,000, and Kohls Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $579,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macy'S Inc on November 15th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.11. Since that call, shares of Macy'S Inc have fallen 46.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

