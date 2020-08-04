Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Construction & Engineering Industry Detected in Shares of Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE, KBR, DY, FIX, ACM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Nv5 Global Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $180,000. Following is Kbr Inc with a an RPE of $205,000. Dycom Inds ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $207,000.

Comfort Systems follows with a an RPE of $215,000, and Aecom rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $220,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Aecom on March 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.60. Since that call, shares of Aecom have fallen 36.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.