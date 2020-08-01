Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Building Products Industry Detected in Shares of Smith (A.O.)Corp (AOS, AMWD, APOG, PGTI, DOOR)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Smith (A.O.)Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $189,000. Amer Woodmark Co is next with a an RPE of $190,000. Apogee Enterpr ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $198,000.
Pgt Innovations follows with a an RPE of $199,000, and Masonite Interna rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $206,000.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Masonite Interna on August 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $53.04. Since that recommendation, shares of Masonite Interna have risen 36.6%. We continue to monitor Masonite Interna for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee smith (a.o.)corp amer woodmark co apogee enterpr pgt innovations masonite interna