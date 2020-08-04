Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Automotive Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Autozone Inc (AZO, MNRO, ORLY, AAP, CRMT)
Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Autozone Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $128,000. Monro Muffler is next with a an RPE of $145,000. O'Reilly Automot ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $200,000.
Advance Auto Par follows with a an RPE of $234,000, and America'S Car-Ma rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $358,000.
